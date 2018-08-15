AG responds to calls to drop affordable care lawsuit

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has formally responded to state Democratic leaders who want him to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Republican attorney general sent a three-page reply to Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman and House Minority Leader Corey Mock Tuesday invoking his duty to support and defend the Constitution. The Bismarck Tribune reports Stenehjem says the ability to tailor a health insurance system that's regulated by the state of North Dakota is the better solution to the state's health care needs.
North Dakota in June joined a coalition of 20 GOP-led states that argue that the Affordable Care Act is no longer constitutional after the Republican-backed tax overhaul eliminated fines for not having health coverage.
Comments