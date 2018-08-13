Musk says he’s talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private

FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he’s in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized. Musk says in a blog posted Monday, Aug. 13, that most of the funding would be in stock rather than debt. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo