Italian wine harvest begins, productive year forecast

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2007 file photo, a worker picks grapes for harvest in the vineyards of Castelcerino, above the village of Soave, Northern Italy. The Italian wine grape harvest season has started with the picking of Pinot and Chardonnay grapes in the northern region of Franciacorta, anticipating a better year after the weak production figures of 2017. (AP Photo/Martino Masotto) Martino Masotto AP