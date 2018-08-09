Unions tabulating votes on proposed Consolidated contract

Union officials are tallying contract votes by Consolidated Communications workers across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Pete McLaughlin, co-chair of the bargaining team, said final votes by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were cast Thursday in Machias and Presque Isle in Maine.
The IBEW and Communications Workers of America, which together represent about 1,000 workers, hope to announce the outcome Friday.
Overall, union officials said the agreements protect jobs, maintain affordable health care, and provide enhanced retirement benefits. But workers don't like some elements, including the possibility of dozens of call center jobs leaving the region.
It was the first negotiations since Consolidated completed its purchase of FairPoint Communications last year. Workers struck against FairPoint for four months in late 2014 and early 2015. They've authorized another strike, if necessary.
