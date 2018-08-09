US wildlife boss departs after stirring fears on species law

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars over the Haw River below Jordan Lake in Moncure, N.C. The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is stepping down after a 14-month tenure in which he proposed broad changes to rules governing protections for thousands of plant and animal species. Spokesman Gavin Shire said Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, that Greg Sheehan will step down next week to return to his family and home in Utah. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo