White House picnic email led to congressman’s indictment

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of western New York state, right, sits next to President Donald Trump during a meeting with House Republicans in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Collins was indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. Collins’ son and a family acquaintance were also charged. The charges were announced and the indictment unsealed on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci AP