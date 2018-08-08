Italian premier asked Trump for info on Iran nuclear status

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he talks during his press conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday his country is willing to consider “more rigorous accords” on Iran, adding that he recently asked U.S. President Donald Trump to share intelligence about Iran’s alleged nuclear program that has triggered fresh U.S. sanctions. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) Angelo Carconi AP