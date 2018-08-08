Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its hate speech and bullying policies. The social media giant said in a statement Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that it also blocked Jones’ account for 30 days because he repeatedly posted content that broke its rules. John Minchillo, File AP Photo