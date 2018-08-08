SUMMER JOBS: K-State OT Risner’s blog grows to foundation

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner (71) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Memphis, Tenn. Risner has a future in the NFL. But he also hopes his future includes the growth and development of his foundation, RiseUp, which aims to provide hope and inspire young people. Eventually, he wants to establish a series of football-centric summer camps for kids that come from a variety of backgrounds. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Mark Humphrey AP