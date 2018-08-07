Rate cuts in effect for customers funding failed nuke plants

Lower rates are now in effect for South Carolina utility customers who for years have been saddled with billions of dollars in debt for a now-defunct nuclear construction project.
Starting Tuesday, customers of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. also begin seeing an average credit of more than $100 for a retroactive rate cut passed by state lawmakers earlier this year.
A federal judge on Monday ruled that the 15 percent cut could go into effect while the power company continues a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality. The cut is retroactive to April and knocks about $25 a month off the average residential customer's bill.
Lawmakers sought the cut in the wake of the failure of the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.
