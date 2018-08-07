2 teens killed in crash in Darrington

Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Darrington, Washington, that involved construction equipment.
The Everett Daily Herald reports the driver, a 19-year-old man from Aberdeen, struck a large piece of construction equipment parked alongside the road around 3 p.m. Monday on the Mountain Loop Highway.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the driver and a passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Darrington, both died at the scene.
Deputies shut down the road to investigate.
They believed "speed may have been a factor," according to a new release from the sheriff's office issued Monday afternoon.
