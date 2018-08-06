France takes leave from NASCAR following DWI, drug arrest

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Brian France, NASCAR Chairman, ponders a question during a news conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York’s Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone. France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File) Terry Renna AP