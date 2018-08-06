No price hike, but new caps on MoviePass discount tix plan

FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon uses to her phone to launch the MoviePass app to see what movies are available at AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is walking back a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash. But it will soon impose a cap of three movies per month, instead of one every day. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Darron Cummings AP