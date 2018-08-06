Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

FILE - In this July 20, 2016 file photo, six fitness tracking devices measuring step counts and other fitness features are worn in New York. A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won’t be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location. The memo stops short of banning the fitness trackers or other electronic devices, which are often linked to cell phone applications and can provide the users’ GPS details to social media. It says GPS technologies present significant risk to personnel. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Bebeto Matthews AP