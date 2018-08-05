‘Murphy Brown’ revival to tackle MeToo movement, free press

Stephen Hill, from left, Zachary Knighton, Peter M Lenkov, Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Tim Kang and Eric Guggenheim participate in the “Magnum P.I” panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP