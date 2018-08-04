‘Hazardous’ smoky air shuts Yosemite in peak tourist season

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley and other areas Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, if conditions improve after a 12-day closure due to nearby wildfires. The park’s iconic cliffs have been shrouded in so much smoke that the air quality in Yosemite is currently worse than Beijing. (Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP) AP