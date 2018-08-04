5-year drought raises questions over Israel’s water strategy

In this Wednesday, July 17, 2018, photo, Israeli farmer Ofer Moskovitz checks soil in his field near Kfar Yuval, Israel. A five-year drought is challenging Israel’s strategy of addressing its water woes with desalination. With farmers reeling from parched fields and the country’s most important bodies of water shrinking, Israel once again is having to cope with a stifling lack of water despite professing to have tackled the issue. Caron Creighton AP Photo