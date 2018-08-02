The Latest: Lee wins Tennessee GOP primary for governor

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their party’s nomination, Fitzhugh has peeled off important endorsements from state employees’ and teachers’ groups and former Nashville, Tenn. Mayor Karl Dean has outspent Fitzhugh $4.4 million to $984,800. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo