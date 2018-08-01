Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer’s lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars. But analysts predict it won’t be enough to stop the company’s net loss from rising dramatically when the Palo Alto, Calif., company reports earnings after the bell Wednesday, Aug. 1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) David Zalubowski AP