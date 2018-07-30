Business

Countdown for motorists as Lincoln Tunnel road project looms

The Associated Press

July 30, 2018 09:17 AM

NORTH BERGEN, N.J.

Motorists who commute into New York through the Lincoln Tunnel have less than three weeks before the beginning of lane closures on the heavily traveled tunnel approach.

The already-congested Route 495 viaduct will be rehabilitated over the next two and a half years, necessitating the closure of one lane in each direction. NJ.com reports the closures will begin on August 17.

An entrance ramp onto Route 495 west will be closed a week earlier, on August 10.

More than 150,000 motorists drive over the 80-year-old span daily. The bridge is considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The $90 million project is expected to extend the bridge's life by 75 years.

New Jersey's Department of Transportation is urging commuters to travel at off-peak times if possible, and consider using public transportation.

  Comments  