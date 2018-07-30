Police department sets up ‘exchange zone’ for online sales

A New Hampshire police station has set up two parking spots as an "exchange zone" for sales transactions arranged on the internet.
The spots are marked by the Rindge Police Department at the station's parking lot. Chief Daniel Anair says the spots are under video surveillance. He says police want everyone to feel safe when making purchases, and that they should use safe practices.
Anair says the spots can be used at any time.
Rindge is joining a growing number of communities where police departments have set up similar exchange zones.
Comments