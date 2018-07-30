Harley-Davidson rebels with an electric motorcycle

FILE - This April 27, 2017, file photo shows the Harley-Davidson name on the gas tank of a bike in Glenview, Ill. The iconic American motorcycle company, facing dwindling sales in its home market, said Monday, July 30, 2018, that it would be rolling out some new products, and stores, to broaden its audience and hopefully, invigorate sales. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Nam Y. Huh AP