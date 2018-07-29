US firms seeking Trump’s steel tariff waiver face a backlash

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, a truck carries a load at the Nucor Steel plant in Seattle. U.S. companies pursuing exemptions from President Donald Trump’s tariff on imported steel are accusing American steel manufacturers of spreading inaccurate and misleading information, and they fear it may torpedo their requests. The president of one company calls objections raised by U.S. Steel and Nucor to his waiver request “literal untruths.” Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo