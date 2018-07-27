US stocks little changed in early trading

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter Inc., on Friday, July 27 reported second-quarter net income of $100.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP