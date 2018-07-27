Merck sales grow globally

Merck & Co.is reporting a strong second quarter with global sales rising 5 percent to $10.5 billion.
The Kenilworth, New Jersey, drugmaker on Friday posted a second-quarter profit of $1.71 billion, or 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $1.06 per share, 3 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.
Revenue was $10.47 bill, topping projections for $10.32 billion.
Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.22 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $42 billion to $42.8 billion.
