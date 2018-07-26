Seaweed lovers will gather to celebrate a gooey delicacy

Maine's seaweed lovers are organizing a new event to celebrate the marine algae that lines their state's rocky coast.
The Maine Seaweed Fair is scheduled for Saturday in Rockland. The free event will include cooking demonstrations, seaweed art and lots of edible seaweed.
The event is billed as "a celebration of all things seaweed" and it's sponsored by a number of seaweed companies and other marine businesses in Maine.
The seaweed fair's organizers are also using the event to look for more sponsors, who are given seaweed-themed nicknames based on the amount they pledge. A "Sea Lettuce Sponsor" donates $150, while a "Kelp Sponsor" donates $500.
Maine was previously home to the Maine Seaweed Festival, which took place in South Portland. That event hasn't happened in a few years.
