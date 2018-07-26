China: Qualcomm failed to resolve anti-monopoly worries

In this April 27, 2017, photo, a staff member talks with a visitor at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. China’s government said Friday, July 27, 2018, that tech giant Qualcomm Inc. failed to resolve anti-monopoly regulators’ concerns about its proposed takeover of NXP Semiconductors in a case seen as a possible victim of U.S.-Chinese trade tensions. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo