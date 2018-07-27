Japan harassment website takes complaints to extremes

This photo provided by Quaerere Co., Ltd., shows the homepage of the Sorehara website that features Sore-neko, “the cat who seeks justice.” In the #MeToo era, companies, colleges and support groups are devising all sorts of apps and other online tools for victims of sexual harassment and other misbehavior. But the Japanese start-up takes the concept to extremes with a website that lets people complain anonymously to those who offend them in a variety of ways, including excessively strong perfume. Despite concerns over the potential for abuses, the Sorehara web service is gaining in popularity. Sorehara is an abbreviation of the Japanese for “That’s harassment.” (Quaerere Co,. Ltd., via AP) AP