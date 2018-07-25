HBO chief: Quality won’t suffer under new owner AT&T

Executive producer/showrunner Marti Noxon, from left, Patricia Clarkson, executive producer/director Jean-Marc Vallee, executive producer/actress Amy Adams, Eliza Scanlen, Chris Messina and executive producer/writer Gillian Flynn participate in the “Sharp Objects” panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP