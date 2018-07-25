A guide to travel insurance _ including when not to buy it

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, people look at a display that shows mostly cancelled flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. If a trip is interrupted by unforeseen emergencies like weather, travel insurance may cover your losses as well as expenses incurred because of the disruption, like rebooking fees for flights or a hotel because you are stranded. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP