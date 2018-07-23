IMF: Venezuela’s inflation on track to top 1 million percent

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a woman holds a wad of bills to pay her bus fare in Caracas, Venezuela. The IMF predicted on Monday, July 23, 2018 that inflation in Venezuela would reach one million percent this year, comparable to that experienced in Germany at the beginning of the 20th century and in Zimbabwe at the beginning of the last decade. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo