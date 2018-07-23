Shooting victims outraged over MGM’s lawsuit against them

Jason McMillan, 36, of Riverside, a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and paralyzed in the Oct, 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, reacts as he talks about that evening and is upset MGM’s decision, during a personal account brought together by attorneys at a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Behind McMillan are images of the shooting victims of the October 1, 2017 shooting. Victims of the fatal mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are outraged they are being sued by MGM, which owns the hotel where the gunman opened fire. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Alex Gallardo AP