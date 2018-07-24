The Latest: Suspect arrested in Oakland station killing

In this photo released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit is John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif. A man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they exited a train at a Northern California subway station in what officials said Monday appeared to be a random attack. The suspect attacked the sisters Sunday night as they left a train at the Bay Area Rapid Transit’s MacArthur Station in Oakland. He then fled, BART spokesman Jim Allison said. (Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP) AP