Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing, and featured a panel discussion by astronauts, an awards ceremony and an auction of space memorabilia. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz) Alex Sanz AP