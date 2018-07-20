Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model’s story

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney, walks along a sidewalk in New York. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Rev. Al Sharpton have met to renew a long acquaintance — and they’ve made a point of letting the public know. Both tweeted about their get-together Friday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP