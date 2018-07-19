California sues over Trump halt to truck pollution rule

FILE -- In this June 19, 2008, file photo a truck drives past Mount Shasta near Weed, Calif. California and 14 other states are suing the Trump administration over its decision to suspend an Obama-era rule aimed at limiting pollution from trucks. The lawsuit filed Thursday, July 19, 2018, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit says the July 6 decision by the Environmental Protection Agency was illegal and could put thousands of additional highly polluting trucks on the roads. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Rich Pedroncelli AP