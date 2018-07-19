Investor frenzy in S. Korea over Russia treasure ship rumors

People watch a TV screen showing the news program reporting about a sunken Russian warship at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 19, 2018. A South Korean company’s claim to have found a sunken Russian warship has triggered investor frenzy amid unconfirmed rumors that the ship was carrying 200 tons of gold when it sank in 1905. The letters read “Is it real treasure ship?” (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Lee Jin-man AP