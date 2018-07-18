US eases Obama-era coal ash pollution rules for utilities

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2012 file photo, TVA contract workers remove coal ash from the edge of the Emory River next to the Kingston Fossil Plant in Kingston, Tenn. as part of the cleanup from a December 2008 spill. The Trump administration is easing rules for handling toxic coal ash from more than 400 coal-fired power plants across the U.S. after utilities objected to regulations adopted under former President Barack Obama. Environmental Protection Agency acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday, July 18, 2018, the changes will save utilities roughly $30 million annually. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) Michael Patrick AP