Rauner signs laws to speed up Quincy vets’ home construction

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks after signing a law Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Springfield, Ill., to speed up reconstruction of the troubled state-run veterans’ home in Quincy, Ill. The Republican governor approved the legislation to consolidate the design and building processes under state law to save time in overhauling the western Illinois campus where 13 people have died since 2015 because of Legionnaires’ disease, although groundbreaking is a year away. (AP Photo/John O’Connor) John O'Connor AP