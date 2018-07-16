This image shows the front page of the Monday, July 22, 1918, edition of The Boston Herald, from the Walter Howard Mayo III collection, headlining a report of a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., which took place the day before. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Boston Herald via AP)
This image shows the front page of the Monday, July 22, 1918, edition of The Boston Herald, from the Walter Howard Mayo III collection, headlining a report of a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., which took place the day before. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Boston Herald via AP) AP
This image shows the front page of the Monday, July 22, 1918, edition of The Boston Herald, from the Walter Howard Mayo III collection, headlining a report of a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., which took place the day before. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Boston Herald via AP) AP

Business

A century ago, German sub brought World War I home to US

By VIRGINIA MAYO and RAF CASERT Associated Press

July 16, 2018 11:13 PM

ORLEANS, Mass.

A century ago Saturday, the shore of Orleans, Massachusetts, was shelled by a German submarine, making the Cape Cod town the only place on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I.

For a brief moment on July 21, 1918, "over there" had become "over here."

It's still a mystery why the Germans so brazenly attacked a target that held little value beyond instilling fear in the American public.

The shelling of Orleans' shoreline was the first attack on U.S. soil in 100 years.

Witnesses, long dead, described the drama in recordings. Ruben Hopkins, then a 22-year-old guard at an Orleans lifesaving station, recalled leaping from his bunk "in seconds flat" when the shelling began.

A commemoration is planned for Saturday afternoon on Orleans' Nauset Beach to mark the 100th anniversary.

  Comments  