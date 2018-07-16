New California law requires voter data breach reporting

FILE - This May 4, 2017 file photo shows state Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A new law requires journalists, researchers and political campaigns that receive voter data to tell California officials if it may have been stolen. Berman of Palo Alto wrote the bill and said it would improve election security and crack down on misinformation. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Rich Pedroncelli AP