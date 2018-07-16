Mets’ Wilpons on brink of championship _ in esports

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, center, talks with Michael Conforto and No. 1 draft pick Jerred Kelenic, left, before the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in New York. Wilpon won’t need Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard to bring a championship to New York this year. Though Wilpon is hardly a hardcore gamer, he and his family are showing a magic touch in the world of esports. The Wilpon-owned New York Excelsior have been a juggernaut during the inaugural season of the Overwatch League, and the Wilpons are being praised for their leadership of the video game club. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo