New Hampshire gets grant to fund community service

New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators have announced a nearly $400,000 grant to fund community service programs in the state.
Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said the Corporation for National and Community Service awarded Goodwill Industries of Northern New England a $377,000 grant. The funding will support 45 members of Granite State Service Corps who work with foster and at-risk youth in schools, after-school programs and family resource centers.
The services will benefit youngsters in Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Derry, Keene, Plymouth, Peterborough, and Concord. By the end of the first program year, the AmeriCorps members will mentor 150 at-risk youth and provide parenting education to their families.
After completing their service terms, Corps members will receive $149,723 in education awards to pay for post-secondary education or pay down student loans.
