Tesla will build its 1st factory outside US in Shanghai

FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai. Tesla says an agreement signed Tuesday, July 10, with a Shanghai city government agency calls for construction to start in the near future. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo