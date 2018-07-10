China's Xi pledges billions in loans, aid to Arab nations

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after speaking during the opening session of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. China's President Xi Jinping has pledged more than $23 billion in lines of credit, loans and humanitarian assistance to Arab countries in a major push for influence in the region. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo