McConnell leaves Kentucky dinner amid more heckling over ICE

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tells reporters he intends to cancel the traditional August recess and keep the Senate in session to deal with backlogged tasks, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Faced with chants of "no justice, no peace" and a blaring recording of "Fight the Power," McConnell abandoned his dinner at Kentucky restaurant. The Courier Journal reports the protesters Sunday, July 8, opposed the government's immigration policy, and called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo