Editorials from around Ohio

We have known for decades that smoking can cause cancer, heart disease and a variety of other illnesses. Yet many Americans still have not kicked the habit.
Here in Ohio, the concern is particularly worrisome, and it's getting worse, not better. Last year, 22.5 percent of adults in Ohio smoked, the CDC estimates. That was higher than the 21 percent rate in 2015.
Though CDC results for Ohio make it difficult to judge how well tobacco education works there, there is substantial data in neighboring West Virginia. It is not encouraging.
Last year, according to a CDC survey of high school students, 14.4 percent of them in the Mountain State smoked cigarettes. That compares to 8.8 percent nationally.
That may hold the key to reducing tobacco use. Obviously, we are not doing a very good job of steering young people away from it. We simply have to do better.
As discussions continue between the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport and the Ashtabula County Commissioners, it is clear that the airport's future must eventually land at self-sufficiency.
The issue at hand revolves around the Airport Authority's budget. Essentially, officials have three months worth of funding to get through the next six months. The authority has asked the county for additional funding and also has announced plans to idle the airport in the coming months, which will mean a reduction of some services in the back half of 2018.
At the end of the day, finding a way to get through this rough patch and settling on an appropriation from the county that fits its budget and helps the airport authority move forward is important. We want to see the airport remain viable, but if the airport cannot be self-sustaining without a huge influx of money the county simply cannot afford, some difficult decisions will be coming in the future.
The Airport Authority has done a good job guiding the facility to this point — taking advantage of grants and keeping the books free of crushing future debt — and it will take that creative thinking to find a suitable resolution to this dilemma because the county simply does not have the resources to make up all the difference.
The resignation of Scott Pruitt as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency is an opportunity for President Trump to correct a mistake.
In Mr. Pruitt, the President made a bad appointment who brought discredit on his administration.
With his penchant for pricey trips with first-class airline seats, a $43,000 soundproof booth for making private phone calls, a swollen personal security detail, and a helping hand for his wife's business career, Mr. Pruitt almost made swamp-thing behavior — corruption and entitlement — an art form.
The next administrator should be a bipartisan figure who will make a good-faith effort to run the agency honestly and fairly.
The President might look for a GOP governor, or ex-governor, with a business background.
Finally, Ohio voters, a majority of whom chose Mr. Trump for president in 2016, do not expect him to let Lake Erie die on his watch — due primarily to tons of animal manure being dumped into the lake without constraint. Nothing is more important to the future of Ohio than its great lake.
The EPA exists for a reason. If we destroy it, we will only have to reinvent it.
President Trump sees tariffs as leverage, pressuring trading partners to end what he sees as their unfair practices. Some practices are unfair. China, for instance, bullies to control intellectual property. The problem with the president's approach is that it fails to appreciate enough the complexity of global trade, or the way unintended consequences surface to cause harm.
Consider the tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods imposed on Friday morning. The Chinese will experience some pain. So will Americans.
Harley Davidson moved some production abroad in response to the president's tariffs on aluminum and steel. The Aluminum Association points out that most American jobs in the industry involve shaping the metal into goods. These are positions with businesses now paying higher prices for raw aluminum.
As Ohioans know, and the president seems to overlook, foreign automakers have invested heavily in this country. That includes Honda, Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler Mercedes. Their American plants not only make vehicles for buyers here. The plants build for sale abroad.
The president has a point about making improvements to the trading system. Clear, too, is that there are better ways to achieve the repairs. Again, many countries have a legitimate beef with China. Band together to apply international pressure, an opportunity missed in exiting the Trans Pacific Partnership. Negotiate with others while being prepared to give in areas where Americans have erected trade barriers.
