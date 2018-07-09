Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they will work

In this Thursday, July, 5, 2018 photo, Jockey trucks line up to under massive post-Panamax cranes to unload their 40-foot shipping container at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. The United States and China launched what Beijing called the "biggest trade war in economic history" Friday, July 6, imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods amid a spiraling dispute over technology. Stephen B. Morton AP Photo