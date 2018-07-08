Phoenix police: Woman dead after 2-car crash near light rail

Authorities say a woman is dead after a two-car accident in Phoenix that has affected light-rail service in the area.
Phoenix police say the 42-year-old woman was driving on 19th Avenue on Sunday morning when she failed to stop near Bethany Home Road and collided with another car.
The vehicle rolled and hit a pole along the light rail tracks, blocking light rail service in the area.
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Her name hasn't been released yet.
Police say the 61-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Authorities say bus service has been called in to transport light rail passengers around the crash area.
