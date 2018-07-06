Moving Day: Parker, Howard pick new spots, Melo may be next

FILE - In this April 22, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (9) drives against Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook during the second half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in San Antonio. Tony Parker's time in San Antonio is over, after 17 seasons and four NBA championships. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Parker has agreed to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Friday, July 6, 2018, because the deal has not been signed. Darren Abate, File AP Photo